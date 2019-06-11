Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been ordered to spend a decade behind bars for his role in a fatal drug overdose in Berks County.

Tamir Reaves was sentenced by a federal judge in Philadelphia on Tuesday to 120 months in prison on each of the four counts to which he pleaded guilty. The four terms are to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay $7,067.85 in restitution.

Reaves admitted to selling heroin to a Lower Heidelberg Township man before the 28-year-old victim overdosed and died in February 2018.

Reaves was later arrested with 56 individual bags of heroin and a prohibited weapon in his car, officials said.