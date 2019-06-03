Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Rose Liott has been a Phillies fanatic for more than a century.

"Always had the Phillies on, no matter when they were playing or who they were playing," Rose's daughter, Mary Joe Wieder recalled.

Life threw Rose a curveball last November, when she suffered a stroke. "Been on kind of a roller coaster ever since," one OF Rose's caretakers, Suzanne Ernesto said.



Even now, Rose sits in front of her TV at the St. Francis Home in Cumru Township every game night, with her stuffed Phillies Phanatic in hand.

On Sunday, in honor of Rose's belated 103rd birthday, the Phillies served her up a very special guest.

"Look who's here!" Wieder exclaimed to her mom, as the lifesize Phillie Phanatic swung by her room. The Phillies' mascot is in town for the afternoon Reading Fightin Phils game.



Some of Rose's favorite Phillies players are Hall of Famers from the 1950s and 60s, including Jim Bunning and Robin Roberts.

Her daughter explained that she also used to love coming to watch Fightin Phils games at First Energy Stadium. "Always rooting for them," Wieder said.



After some good laughs and goodbye kisses, Rose turned back to watch her Phillies game.



"Was a fun day, all we need now is a Phillies win, that would make it a perfect day," Ernesto said.

