Playoff fever hits Baseballtown as R-Phils begin playoffs

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils' faithful are plugged in for playoff time at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"It's electric out here. You know, the fans that are here are all fired up," said Chris Uhland of Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

One Fightins fan and supporter of the serendipitous said he's having playoff premonitions.

"I'm thinking it's kinda like things following me, like I'm being followed by a moon shadow," said Butch Adamo of Manayunk. "I think the Fightins is going man."

Before things got going, a moment of silence was observed for former Fightin Phils and Trenton Thunder player Chace Numata, who died in a skateboarding accident over the weekend.

And then, as proud dad Chris Uhland looked on, his two daughters gave the "play ball" announcement.

He said there's something different about this Fightin Phils team.

"They seem to have a different energy than other years," Uhland said.

A different energy perhaps, but the same supportive fans in the stands, with a multitude of skills.

"I'm a motivator, enhancer and problem-solver," said a man who goes by "Curveball."

Fans also have a unique way of celebrating those big baseball moments, like the time one fan snagged a memorable souvenir.

"I did a snowflake right in the ground. The hot dog vendor picked me up with the bat and we did a little 360," Adamo said.