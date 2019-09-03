Police: 4 arrested in theft of 45 guns from shop in Oley

OLEY TWP., Pa. - Forty-five guns were swiped from a gun shop in Berks County, according to police, who said Tuesday that four of the six people behind the heist are in custody, and ten of the guns have been recovered.

"They were a range of different calibers -- 9mm, .45, .380 -- so more of your modern guns," said Steve Whitesell, manager of Cro-Arms Guns and Ammo on Route 73 in Oley Township.

Police arrested Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, of Cumru Township, Nathan Dias, 18, of Muhlenberg Township and two juveniles. Two other juveniles are still at large.

The heist happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

"They got 21 Glocks out of that counter," said Whitesell. "There was a bunch of handguns stolen. There was an AR pistol stolen and a full-size AR."

Police said the four juveniles broke into the store through a window. All six people involved have been identified by police.

Central Berks Regional police Detective Sgt. Deron Manndel said a phone left behind helped in the investigation.

"We recovered a cell phone at the scene, which is kind of what sparked this, so we were able to identify a name through the cell phone," Manndel said.

As for the gun shop, managers said they're going to fortify the security system and add more cameras.

"We're all sorry that it happened and we take responsibility for it, and we're going to secure this place a lot better so that it does not happen again," said Whitesell.

Police said the two juveniles still on the run are from the Reading area and are known to police.

ATF agents assisted in the investigation.