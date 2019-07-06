Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tilden Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Drive, for a possible overdose involving a male, later identified as Robert Miller, 52, of Orwisgburg.
Miller was reportedly slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.
Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services advised police that Miller had a bottle of vodka in between his legs in the driver’s seat and had been attempting to start the vehicle and drive away.
Police initiated contact with Miller, who was subsequently arrested without incident after failing standard field sobriety tests.
Miller was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center where he was processed for the DUI.
Hamburg Borough Police assisted at the scene.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
A bald eagle could soon be back to soaring in the skies over Berks County, just weeks after a grisly accident.Read More »
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot
- Kutztown Folk Festival enters final weekend
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- PHOTOS: 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County
- Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
- Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
- Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- 69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot