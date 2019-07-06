Berks

Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 12:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 02:51 PM EDT

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tilden Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Drive, for a possible overdose involving a male, later identified as Robert Miller, 52, of Orwisgburg.

Miller was reportedly slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services advised police that Miller had a bottle of vodka in between his legs in the driver’s seat and had been attempting to start the vehicle and drive away.

Police initiated contact with Miller, who was subsequently arrested without incident after failing standard field sobriety tests.

Miller was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center where he was processed for the DUI.

Hamburg Borough Police assisted at the scene.

