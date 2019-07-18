Police: Berks man victim of homicide at hotel near Baltimore
Suspect in custody, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. - A Berks County man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Maryland.
Jeremiah David Koch, 30, of Lenhartsville, was fatally shot early Thursday morning inside a Comfort Inn hotel in Baltimore County, about 10 miles north of Baltimore City.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Koch was summoned to a room at the hotel by a third man to help calm the suspect, who was in an agitated state, according to Baltimore County detectives.
The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, pulled out a handgun, police said. The third man then ran from the room and called 911, reporting that he heard shots fired.
Officers said they arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m. to find Koch dead in the room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
The suspect initially fled the scene was was later taken into custody nearby.
