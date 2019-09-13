Police bust man suspected in multiple business burglaries
WEST READING, Pa. - A man suspected of breaking into multiple businesses in Berks County is behind bars on a long list of charges.
West Reading police announced Friday the arrest of Bryan Casiano-Figueroa, a 20-year-old Reading man who stands accused of targeting businesses both sides of the Schuylkill River.
Investigators credited tips from the public and assistance from other agencies in leading to Casiano-Figueroa's arrest, although he didn't surrender right away.
"He did attempt to flee from police," said Capt. Paul Reilly, Reading Police Department.
In West Reading, police accuse Casiano-Figueroa of stealing items from The Farmhouse Kitchen, Tony's Al Taglio, and West Reading Deli & Grocery. In Reading, police said he's behind five other burglaries.
"Yeah, that was the MO all along, to find these bodegas, businesses that are closed overnight, and force a way in," said Reading police Capt. Paul Reilly.
Casiano-Figueroa would get inside businesses by removing air conditioners from windows and would typically take money and items of value, police said.
Casiano-Figueroa is facing 35 criminal charges in connection with the burglaries in Reading and several more for those in West Reading.
