Police bust man suspected in multiple business burglaries

WEST READING, Pa. - A man suspected of breaking into multiple businesses in Berks County is behind bars on a long list of charges.

West Reading police announced Friday the arrest of Bryan Casiano-Figueroa, a 20-year-old Reading man who stands accused of targeting businesses both sides of the Schuylkill River.

Investigators credited tips from the public and assistance from other agencies in leading to Casiano-Figueroa's arrest, although he didn't surrender right away.

"He did attempt to flee from police," said Capt. Paul Reilly, Reading Police Department.

In West Reading, police accuse Casiano-Figueroa of stealing items from The Farmhouse Kitchen, Tony's Al Taglio, and West Reading Deli & Grocery. In Reading, police said he's behind five other burglaries.

"Yeah, that was the MO all along, to find these bodegas, businesses that are closed overnight, and force a way in," said Reading police Capt. Paul Reilly.

Casiano-Figueroa would get inside businesses by removing air conditioners from windows and would typically take money and items of value, police said.

Casiano-Figueroa is facing 35 criminal charges in connection with the burglaries in Reading and several more for those in West Reading.