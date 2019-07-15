Police, coroner's office investigate fatality on Route 12 in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The investigation into a fatal incident closed a busy stretch of highway in Berks County for several hours Monday morning.

Route 12 eastbound was closed between Route 61 and North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township while police and the coroner's office were on scene.

Emergency dispatchers said the road was closed due to a police investigation.

Several drivers reported police and fire officials in the area around 3:30 a.m. The road reopened shortly before 7 a.m., according to crews at the scene.

Drivers in the area told 69 News they saw a person lying in the roadway.

The Berks County coroner's office was at the scene a short time later.

More than a dozen evidence markers were placed around the road.