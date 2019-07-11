Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Police said a domestic dispute and alcohol led a man to drive off Carsonia Avenue and smash into a house in Lower Alsace Township.
Police said the man and his girlfriend were out Wednesday night when they started fighting. After the woman got into her car, the man followed her in his car, and police said he tried to pass her near Heidelberg Avenue around 11 p.m., when he lost control of his car.
"Sitting on my couch and I heard a loud crash," said witness Tonya Cruz. "It looked like his face was cut up a little bit."
Police said DUI charges will be filed. The driver went to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said he refused to give a blood sample.
"The driver... appeared to be intoxicated, showed signs of impairment and was kind of giving our officers a hard time," said Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel, Central Berks Regional Police Department. "The vehicle was about almost two thirds of the way into the residence."
Police said nobody was home at the time of the crash. They said the car plowed through the front bedroom of the house.
This isn't the first time a car crashed in the front of this home; in June of last year, a Central Berks Regional police car ended up on the porch after veering off the road to avoid hitting another driver. Police said the officer behind the wheel had their lights and sirens on while responding to a call.
