Reading police ID victim of fatal shooting inside apartment
33-year-old killed Tuesday night
READING, Pa. - Reading police have identified the victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting in the 100 block of South Third Street.
Authorities said Joseph Basnight, 33, died of at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment at 101 South Third Street.
RPD officers were dispatched to the building around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a possible shooting and found Basnight inside.
Neighbors told 69 News that Basnight was a single father of a young girl and had a job in construction.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Basnight is known to police and had a history with drugs.
"Drugs and guns are too rampant in our city, and the violence that goes along with the drug trade has led to many lives being lost," Adams said. "We need people to step forward so we can bring justice for the death of this individual, but also to get others who probably themselves are involved in the drug trade."
Reading police said Wednesday morning that no arrests have been made in what is the city's fourth homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
