Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy

Thinkstock

Local police departments are teaming up once again to give neighbors a first-hand look at how they operate.

Police in Spring Township, West Reading, and Wyomissing will hold their 11th annual Citizen's Police Academy beginning September 17.

The hours will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The program will run for eight weeks, concluding with graduation on November 5.

Officials say they will talk about criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, K-9 units, and other topics.

Pre-registration is required and there is a limited number of seats for the program. Interested residents can obtain additional information and an application by contacting their local department:

Sgt. Jake Lake

Spring Township Police Department

610-678-3431

www.springtwpberks.org



Off. Nick Karetas

West Reading Police Department

610-373-0111

www.westreadingborough.com



SGT Dave Ravel

Wyomissing Police Department

610-375-6102

www.wyomissingpa.org