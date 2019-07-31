Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
Local police departments are teaming up once again to give neighbors a first-hand look at how they operate.
Police in Spring Township, West Reading, and Wyomissing will hold their 11th annual Citizen's Police Academy beginning September 17.
The hours will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The program will run for eight weeks, concluding with graduation on November 5.
Officials say they will talk about criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, K-9 units, and other topics.
Pre-registration is required and there is a limited number of seats for the program. Interested residents can obtain additional information and an application by contacting their local department:
Sgt. Jake Lake
Spring Township Police Department
610-678-3431
www.springtwpberks.org
Off. Nick Karetas
West Reading Police Department
610-373-0111
www.westreadingborough.com
SGT Dave Ravel
Wyomissing Police Department
610-375-6102
www.wyomissingpa.org
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
Police in Spring Township, West Reading, and Wyomissing will hold their 11th annual Citizen's Police Academy beginning September 17.Read More »
- Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
- Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award
- Charges filed in incident linked to police-involved shooting
- Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
- Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78
- Reading family reflects on crash that killed woman, toddler
Latest From The Newsroom
- Nazareth boy plays catch with Bryce Harper as part of Make a Wish Foundation
- Updated Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
- Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
- Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
- Updated Neighbors want answers after several cars smashed in, damaged in Northampton County
- Tickets going fast as Musikfest prepares to welcome estimated 1 million people to Bethlehem
- Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
- People who represent Pa. across the globe get tour of Lehigh Valley
- Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
- Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail