Police investigating after 2 men shot in Reading, at least 1 home hit with bullet

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating after two men were shot in the 700 block of North 11th Street in Reading. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

One man was shot in the leg, the other shot in the arm and leg. Police said their injuries are not life threatening. However, this latest shooting is just one in a string of shootings this year. This is the first time anyone has actually been injured.

In addition to the injuries, at least one home was hit by a bullet.

"The reason I thought it was fireworks was because of how quickly the succession of shots were," said Jan Ingle. Her home was hit.

She said she found a bullet hole in her front window, and another bullet on the third floor window ledge. Her surveillance video captured the sound from the rapid succession of gunfire.

"I'm just glad that it was early in the morning we were all upstairs we were in bed," she said.

This isn't the first time 69 News has spoken to Jan. Back in June she explained how bullets damaged a few cars and homes. She hasn't necessarily been scared until now.

"They shot my house. We got small kids in here. One's 11 the other is 17," she said.

Police have responded to the block at least four times this year. They said that's a little high for one block, and they're doing what they can to curb the gunfire.

Police said in the last year they've implemented a crime fighting strategy, and while this shooting is unfortunate, there's been some breakthrough in cutting down on shootings like this.

"We are significantly down in number of non-fatal shootings and homicides," said Reading police Captain Paul Reilly.

Police haven't made any arrests. Anyone on the block or nearby streets is encouraged to check their surveillance cameras.