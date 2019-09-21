Police investigating more park vandalism cases
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Officials in Exeter Township are investigating another act of park vandalism.
They said someone ripped a sink off of the wall in the men's room at Lorane Hollow Thursday night. This is the fourth time it's happened this summer.
Officials said they may have to close the restrooms permanently because it's expensive to keep making repairs.
Anyone who knows who's behind the vandalism is asked to call the township office.
