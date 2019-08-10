Police investigating small fire in Berks County
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a small fire that occurred in a basement in the 1400 block of New Holland Road.
The incident was reported just before noon on Saturday, said officials.
Police said the fire was quickly put under control.
Currently, police have one suspect in custody.
-
