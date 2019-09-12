Police seeking suspect in shooting of man in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of shooting another man in Reading earlier this week.
Jason Wentz is being sought on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to RPD Capt. Paul Reilly.
The charges stem from the shooting of a 28-year-old man at a home in the 1500 block of Moss Street early Monday morning, police said. The victim, they added, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.
Anyone who knows of Wentz's whereabouts can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Hahnemann's kidney, liver transplant program moved to Berks
A team of organ transplant professionals will soon be performing their nationally renowned work on patients in Berks County.Read More »
- Firefighter taken to hospital from house fire in Reading
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Recovery community thanks Berks commissioners for support
- Ex-councilman pleads guilty, sentenced in drug store robbery
- Police seeking suspect in shooting of man in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks