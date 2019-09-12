Police seeking suspect in shooting of man in Reading 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ] 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ]

READING, Pa. - Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of shooting another man in Reading earlier this week.

Jason Wentz is being sought on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to RPD Capt. Paul Reilly.

The charges stem from the shooting of a 28-year-old man at a home in the 1500 block of Moss Street early Monday morning, police said. The victim, they added, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Anyone who knows of Wentz's whereabouts can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

