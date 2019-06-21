Police: Man used company credit card to buy over $2k of copper piping, food

Thinkstock

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man was arrested Friday after police say he used a company credit card to buy over $2,000 of copper piping and food, Tilden Township police said.

Ryan McBride, 39, of Hamburg, is charged with one count of felony theft by deception and one count of felony access device fraud.

McBride, a Microtel Inn & Suites employee, used a company credit card to buy the items at the Lowe's in Tilden Township, police said.

The company he worked at reported his activities to police in May 2019. Police then conducted a month-long investigation.

He would then take the copper piping and sell it to a recycling center in Hamburg, police said.

Police arrested him without incident Friday morning. He is being held in Berks County Prison.