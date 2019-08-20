Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley

OLEY TWP., Pa. - Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Berks County.

The holdup happened at the BB&T Bank at 420 Main Street in Oley Township shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, when the robber handed a note to a teller and demanded money, according to Central Berks Regional police.

The robber then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running behind businesses on the other side of Main Street.

The robber was originally thought to be wearing a hazmat-type suit. It later appeared in surveillance photos, police said, that he actually had on multiple layers of clothing, with the outer layer being some sort of sweat suit and a fluorescent vest. He also had on a face mask beneath a respirator mask, a hard hat, and sunglasses.

Police said the robber did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.