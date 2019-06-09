Berks

Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 07:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 07:39 AM EDT

Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - In Berks County, police teamed up with a mechanic to rescue a kitten from the engine compartment of a vehicle.

Caernarvon Township police say a Good Samaritan called them about a cat under the hood of a car in a parking lot.

Police were able to free the cat with the help of Ron Schaffer of Schaffer's Automotive.

A Caernarvon police officer paid for the cat's medical treatment and will foster the kitten until it's adopted. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:57 PM

  • E 14 mph
  • 26°
  • 30%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Winters hired to lead Olivet Boys and Girls Club as new CEO

Winters hired to lead Olivet Boys and Girls Club as new CEO

West Lawn church website hacked; 'It was a scary thing'

West Lawn church website hacked; 'It was a scary thing'

On its last day, Richmond Elementary opens time capsules
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

On its last day, Richmond Elementary opens time capsules

Work mishap knocks out power to hundreds of Met-Ed customers
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Work mishap knocks out power to hundreds of Met-Ed customers

Ex-school director admits to interfering with riot investigation
69 News

Ex-school director admits to interfering with riot investigation

Human services grant assists thousands of Berks residents
Matt Roth/69 News

Human services grant assists thousands of Berks residents

Berks coroner IDs missing man found dead in Manatawny Creek
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Berks coroner IDs missing man found dead in Manatawny Creek

Wernersville to use South Heidelberg for police coverage
Google

Wernersville to use South Heidelberg for police coverage

Golf pro shows amputee golfers how to adapt to course
Sittler Golf Center

Golf pro shows amputee golfers how to adapt to course

Historical photos of Reading, Berks on display at courthouse
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Historical photos of Reading, Berks on display at courthouse

Body of unidentified man found in Manatawny Creek in Amity
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Body of unidentified man found in Manatawny Creek in Amity

Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. House of Representatives

Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. House of Representatives

PSU Berks' Welk makes history, drafted by O's in 21st round

PSU Berks' Welk makes history, drafted by O's in 21st round

Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
Chad Blimline | QuadCopter 69

Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year

Bail revoked for teacher accused of rekindling relationship

Bail revoked for teacher accused of rekindling relationship

Reading police ask for help in identifying pair of thieves

Reading police ask for help in identifying pair of thieves

Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane mishap over Berks
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane mishap over Berks

Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke' happy in new home

Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke' happy in new home

Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some
Jace Codi | 69 News

Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming

Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg
Google

Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Star-Spangled Spectacular to feature free concert, fireworks
RSO

Star-Spangled Spectacular to feature free concert, fireworks

Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam

Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

Kayakers stop in Berks during 21st Schuylkill River Sojourn
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Kayakers stop in Berks during 21st Schuylkill River Sojourn

Neighbors seek answers, police seek clues in man's homicide

Neighbors seek answers, police seek clues in man's homicide

Berks sheriff's office mourns passing of K9 Officer Storm
69 News

Berks sheriff's office mourns passing of K9 Officer Storm

Contractors helping Caernarvon tornado victims in recovery
69 News

Contractors helping Caernarvon tornado victims in recovery

Person killed in 2-car crash on Route 183 at I-78 in Berks
69 News

Person killed in 2-car crash on Route 183 at I-78 in Berks

Muhlenberg man killed when car hits tree on West Bellevue
69 News

Muhlenberg man killed when car hits tree on West Bellevue

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border
69 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border

Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Fightins win 3rd straight, clinch the series over Richmond

Fightins win 3rd straight, clinch the series over Richmond

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander PAC

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander PAC

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
69 News

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year

Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement

Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement

Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers

Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers

Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream

Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream

Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own

Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own

1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck

1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck

2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k

2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k

Crash brings down pole in Bethel Township, causing power outages

Crash brings down pole in Bethel Township, causing power outages

Road to recovery will be long for some after Morgantown hit by tornado

Road to recovery will be long for some after Morgantown hit by tornado

Ex-teacher accused of rekindling relationship with minor

Ex-teacher accused of rekindling relationship with minor

19th-century Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
Timothy Ford | 69 News

19th-century Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
Tom Rader | 69 News

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots

Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots

Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents

German consul in Berks to discuss ties between US, Germany
Dawn Wivell

German consul in Berks to discuss ties between US, Germany