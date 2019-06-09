Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - In Berks County, police teamed up with a mechanic to rescue a kitten from the engine compartment of a vehicle.

Caernarvon Township police say a Good Samaritan called them about a cat under the hood of a car in a parking lot.

Police were able to free the cat with the help of Ron Schaffer of Schaffer's Automotive.

A Caernarvon police officer paid for the cat's medical treatment and will foster the kitten until it's adopted.