Police release details of fatal crash on I-176 in Caernarvon
Talisha Munoz, 21, died Sunday afternoon
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The woman killed in a crash in Berks County over the weekend was ejected from the vehicle, then hit by the same car, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Talisha Munoz died Sunday afternoon in the one-vehicle crash on Interstate 176, just north of the Shiloh Road overpass, in Caernarvon Township.
Munoz, 21, of Reading, was a passenger in the car, state police said in a news release Wednesday night.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the 20-year-old driver became distracted by a backseat passenger and drifted over the left shoulder. When she tried to correct, the driver lost control of the car and went off the highway, police said.
The car then hit a road sign and a previously-fallen tree, causing the front passenger door to open. Munoz was ejected through the open door, and the vehicle hit her as it continued to skid through the grass.
Munoz, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said; the driver suffered a minor injury, while two other passengers were not injured.
