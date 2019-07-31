Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle

MT. PENN, Pa. - A woman described as being "extremely irate and out of control" tried to force her way inside a police station in Berks County before charging at officers with a hypodermic needle as they attempted to subdue her, according to police.

It all went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Berks Regional police headquarters on Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn, according to a news release issued by the department Wednesday morning.

Police said their administrative assistant asked for their help because the woman, later identified as Marsel C. Nanouh, was attempting to get inside the building.

"Apparently, this woman went to the front door and started banging on it really hard and was very angry and upset," said Detective Sgt. Deron Manndel, Central Berks Regional police.

Several CBRPD officers responded to find Nanouh, 21, standing at the front door.

"She's a local resident that we've dealt with before, and she was just yelling and screaming," Manndel said. "She demanded to know where her car was, where her keys were."

Nanouh then became more irate, police said, threatening the officers with physical harm because she believed they were refusing to help her.

"She was threatening us, threatening to hit the officers," Manndel said, "so one of the other detectives had her belongings and there were two hypodermic needles in her belongings."

During the course of their interaction with Nanouh, police said she managed to grab one of the two needles.

"The needle was capped and she took the cap off and was holding it like kind of like a knife and started charging two of the uniform officers," Manndel said. "We didn't really know what she was going to do with the needle, but she was definitely holding it and coming at us in a threatening manner."

The officers managed to subdue and arrest the woman and confiscate the needle without any harm.

"In our daily duties, you never know when you're going to accidentally be stuck with one, let alone have someone come threatening you with one," Manndel said. "We don't know if it was loaded with drugs or if it was a used needle or if the person who used it before had diseases or anything."

Nanouh was charged with aggravated assault/attempt to cause bodily injury to a police officer, a second-degree felony; and terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. She was released after posting $25,000 bail.