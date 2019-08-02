Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - Police in Reading and West Reading are looking for a man, seen outside a store in Reading.
They say he broke into multiple businesses in the city, including some in the 100 block of South Sixth Street and the 300 block of North Front Street.
Police say he entered most places by removing window air conditioner units.
On July 17, West Reading Police say the same man broke into the Sunoco on Penn Avenue. The owner of Benchwarmer's Coffee and Doughnuts, which is just a block away, reacted to the news.
"I was shocked. A little angry that something like that is gonna happen here on the avenue and how it impacts other people 'cuz I could only imagine what that would be like for me," said Adam Kenderdine.
He and his staff try to support local businesses in times of need. He shared surveillance images of the guy police are looking for on Facebook, and he's keeping his eyes peeled.
"I just double check on what we're doing here and how we can improve things so this doesn't happen to us and keep track of the investigation and take as many preventative measures as we can," Kenderdine said.
He says he hopes someone recognizes the man and turns him in.
"If anyone can recognize the suspect that'd be awesome to try and stop any future businesses from being harmed or hurt," said Kenderdine.
