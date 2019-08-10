Police searching for suspect with connection multiple burglaries in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating multiple burglaries in Reading.
Five burglaries took place within the City of Reading and three in West Reading, said police.
Authorities said the nature of the burglaries were similar and done by the same suspect. Entry was forced into businesses either through windows and one through a cellar door.
Police said the incidents occurred between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
The suspect got away with $15,000 and two firearms, police said.
The identity of the suspect is unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip by either calling 1(877) 373-9913 or by texting tips to 847411.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police searching for suspect with connection multiple burglaries in Reading
Police are searching for a suspect involved in multiple burglaries in Reading.Read More »
- Fundraiser planned for members of Exeter Township family killed in North Carolina crash
- Walmart set to remove violent video, movie displays in deadly shooting aftermath
- Chesco sunflower field backdrop for today's Instagram posts, tomorrow's memories
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
Latest From The Newsroom
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Updated Pair of sunny days and starry nights this weekend with low humidity levels
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
- Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down
- Updated Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County
- Updated Police searching for suspect with connection multiple burglaries in Reading
- Morning guest: Gershon Hinkson with Movies at the Mill