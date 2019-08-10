Police searching for suspect with connection multiple burglaries in Reading

69 News

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating multiple burglaries in Reading.

Five burglaries took place within the City of Reading and three in West Reading, said police.

Authorities said the nature of the burglaries were similar and done by the same suspect. Entry was forced into businesses either through windows and one through a cellar door.

Police said the incidents occurred between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

The suspect got away with $15,000 and two firearms, police said.

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip by either calling 1(877) 373-9913 or by texting tips to 847411.