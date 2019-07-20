Police searching for suspects in Oley Township parrot thefts
Burglary may be linked to other stolen birds
OLEY TWP., Pa. - The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating the theft of three parrots from an Oley Township business. Two of the stolen birds are depicted in the photo above.
According to a police report, the burglary occurred at Oley Turnpike Dairy, 6213 Oley Turnpike Road, sometime between July 9 at 9:30 p.m. and July 10 at 5 a.m.
Police say someone forcibly entered a pen that housed numerous exotic animals, including six parrots. Three of the parrots, two green and one multi-colored parrot, were stolen from their cages.
Police believe this incident may be linked to two other unsolved burglaries where exotic birds were stolen. One of the crimes occurred in February at Diane's Pet Center, Saint Lawrence, and the other happened in May at Pena Auto Service, Reading.
Anyone with information pertaining to any of these burglaries or can identify suspects is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS and your tip.
You can also contact Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel at (610) 779-1100 EXT. 235 or dmanndel@centralberks.org.
Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, according to police.
