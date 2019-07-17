Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police are searching for a car in connection with a woman who was found dead on the Warren Street Bypass in Muhlenberg Township.
Police said it is possible that the woman, identified by the Berks County coroner on Tuesday as Sasha Wright, 38, of Muhlenberg Township, was hit by a car, likely a Toyota.
Wright's body was found early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of Route 12, beneath the North Fifth Street overpass.
Investigators have not yet determined how Wright died, and they're not ready to label the case a hit-and-run.
"We don't know if this person, this person may have thought they struck an animal, they struck something," said Sgt. Joel Marino, Muhlenberg Township Police Department. "They may not have known what they struck and they just kept going."
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact them.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
A dog that had been missing following a deadly crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County has been reunited with her owner.Read More »
- West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
- Cumru commissioners pay tribute to late colleague
- Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
- Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Hot, humid with heat index values around 100 and t-storms popping up later
- Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
- West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
- Updated Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Updated State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
- Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents
- Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun