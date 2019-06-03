Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's been almost one month since a deadly home invasion rocked a Wyomissing neighborhood, and police are putting out a new plea for tips.
They're issuing the plea nearly one month after they say two men entered 37-year-old Na'll Salamov's home on Birchwood Road and shot him.
The shooting is still fresh in the minds of those who live in the quiet community.
"The neighborhood was somewhat in chaos but it was surrounded with police and county detectives. They canvassed the entire neighborhood," Wyomissing resident Scott Parks said.
Parks says in the days following the shooting, he installed security cameras at his home.
"Oh yeah we've lived here 40 years. it's been quiet as a church mouse and I think things have changed. It's time," Parks said.
Police say they reached out for tips through Crime Alert Berks County to see if any information could be stirred up.
"It's come to a screeching halt. We've heard nothing for the better part of a month," Parks said.
Police say the man's 8- and 10-year-old sons were in a bedroom and heard arguing when the two men entered, but the kids did not witness the shooting and were not hurt.
Police say one of the intruders may have been bitten by the family dog.
Neighbors say they hope someone out there knows something.
"I hope and I believe in my heart of hearts that someday they'll catch the individuals involved and bring them to justice," Parks said.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact police, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913. Callers can remain anonymous.
You can also text Crime Alert Berks County at 847411, starting with the keyword alertberks.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
They're issuing the plea nearly one month after they say two men entered 37-year-old Na'll Salamov's home on Birchwood Road and shot him.Read More »
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash
- Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash at Berks-Montgomery county border
- Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Updated Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
- Updated Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
- Updated LVHN's Health Care Explorers' day shows students how to save lives
- Updated Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays