Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's been almost one month since a deadly home invasion rocked a Wyomissing neighborhood, and police are putting out a new plea for tips.

They're issuing the plea nearly one month after they say two men entered 37-year-old Na'll Salamov's home on Birchwood Road and shot him.

The shooting is still fresh in the minds of those who live in the quiet community.

"The neighborhood was somewhat in chaos but it was surrounded with police and county detectives. They canvassed the entire neighborhood," Wyomissing resident Scott Parks said.

Parks says in the days following the shooting, he installed security cameras at his home.

"Oh yeah we've lived here 40 years. it's been quiet as a church mouse and I think things have changed. It's time," Parks said.

Police say they reached out for tips through Crime Alert Berks County to see if any information could be stirred up.

"It's come to a screeching halt. We've heard nothing for the better part of a month," Parks said.

Police say the man's 8- and 10-year-old sons were in a bedroom and heard arguing when the two men entered, but the kids did not witness the shooting and were not hurt.

Police say one of the intruders may have been bitten by the family dog.

Neighbors say they hope someone out there knows something.

"I hope and I believe in my heart of hearts that someday they'll catch the individuals involved and bring them to justice," Parks said.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can also text Crime Alert Berks County at 847411, starting with the keyword alertberks.