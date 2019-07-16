Police seeking white car in death of woman found on bypass
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police are searching for a car in connection with a woman who was found dead on the Warren Street Bypass in Muhlenberg Township.
Police said it is possible that the woman, identified by the Berks County coroner on Tuesday as Sasha Wright, 38, of Muhlenberg Township, was hit by a car, likely a Toyota.
Wright's body was found early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of Route 12, beneath the North Fifth Street overpass.
Investigators have not yet determined how Wright died, and they're not ready to label the case a hit-and-run.
"We don't know if this person, this person may have thought they struck an animal, they struck something," said Sgt. Joel Marino, Muhlenberg Township Police Department. "They may not have known what they struck and they just kept going."
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact them.
Police are searching for a car in connection with a woman who was found dead on the Warren Street Bypass.
