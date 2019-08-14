Police stepping up DUI enforcement through Labor Day in Berks
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are taking part in a major effort to crack down on drinking and driving. Starting Wednesday, they will join police nationwide in an effort to keep the roads safe through Labor Day weekend.
Exeter Township Police Sgt. Sean Fullerton says the area has a major problem with drunk driving.
"We arrest people and make DUI stops on a weekly basis," Fullerton said.
He says it only gets worse as Labor Day approaches. So the township and the rest of Berks County are not taking any chances.
"We will make an extra effort during the holiday season to get some extra enforcement out there to see if we can make an impact on the instances of intoxicated driving," Fullerton said.
Berks County authorities are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign which will run right up to Labor Day.
"I think it's a good idea because drinking and driving, they teach us in school is if you drink and drive you're going to die," Exeter's Emma Simms said.
According to the NHTSA, close to 400 people were killed in crashes in 2017 during the Labor Day holiday period. Kelly Rismiller and Greg Pasko are both parents who say this is something that concerns them because of their kids.
"I have three children and one of them is starting to drive. I would hope that he would be responsible behind the wheel and so should everybody else," Pasko of Wernersville said.
"There are so many things that can happen in a split-second and it's really important that the cops are just trying to protect all of the innocent bystanders that are out there," Rismiller of Exeter said.
Fullerton says in 2019 drunk driving is completely preventable with ride-sharing apps or friends to drive you home. He is also reminding drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
"Impairment starts with the first drink right? So make a plan," Fullerton said.
Because that plan might just save a life, including your own.
