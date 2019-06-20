Police still searching for 3 suspects in David Ortiz shooting

READING, Pa. - Dominican Republic authorities announced retired MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back in a case of mistaken identity. At least 11 people have been arrested in the shooting, including the accused gunman, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, formerly of Reading.

Three men are still at large, including Luis Rivas-Clase, who authorities said used to live in the 100 block of West Windsor Street in Reading.

The Berks County sheriff, Eric Weaknecht, said Rivas-Clase could very well be hiding in the area.

"It's a safe place for him," Weaknecht explained. "He has friends here that could help him, so it does make sense (that) he would come back to a familiar area."

Rivas-Clase is also wanted in connection with a shooting on North Front Street in Reading from April of last year. The sheriff said he's been on Berks County's most wanted list for about a month, but tips only started coming in last week, when he became linked to the Ortiz shooting. Since then, the sheriff said several people have reported seeing him in Reading. However, his office hasn't received any tips since last Friday morning.

"We checked every address given to us on the tips, but have not gotten any updates," Weacknecht said.

Authorities have also identified a man they said is the ringleader behind the shooting, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, who was targeting his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Officials at Wednesday's press conference in the Dominican Republic also played several surveillance videos, including one they said shows a man taking a picture of the intended target. They said the man then showed the picture to the shooter, Ferreira Cruz. Officials said Ortiz was wearing similar clothes and sitting at the same table as Fernandez when Ferreira Cruz allegedly shot him. It's still not clear why the hit was ordered.

Officials said they will stop at nothing to find the three men still wanted in this case.

"They need to turn themselves in, because we're searching, and we're not gonna stop for a single second, until we capture them."