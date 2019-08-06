Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - It's a night police across Berks County and the nation hope people remember.

“We never had this 30 years ago," said Chief Brian Horner of the Northern Berks Regional Police Department.

"Everybody supported the police. Now we have to try to get the community and police to work together.”

National Night Out events in Berks aim to promote police-community camaraderie. Northern Berks Regional Police are hosting a night out at Schuylkill Valley High School.

Meanwhile, the Muhlenberg Township Police Department hosted a celebration at Jim Dietrich Park.

“It’s about safety and keeping crime and drugs from your neighborhood," said Muhlenberg Police Sergeant Joel Marino.

Reading Police will host a celebration at the Schlegel Park Pool, and West Reading Police are gathering at the borough park. Police say they hope to show their communities they're human too.

"It’s about getting the community together to see what we’re like instead of going to a call and then experiencing how we act like we’re responding to a call," said Horner. "Here, we’re normal people.”