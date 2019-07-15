Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The investigation of a woman's death closed a busy stretch of the Warren Street Bypass in Berks County for several hours Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., several 911 callers reported a body on Route 12, between Route 61 and North Fifth Street Highway, in Muhlenberg Township, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the bypass were closed until about 7 a.m. while police and the coroner's office were on scene investigating.

More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the highway.

Police did not release any other information about what happened or the woman's name.