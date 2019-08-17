Price Rite celebrates grand reopening
READING,Pa. - A grocery store in Reading celebrated its grand reopening.
Price Rite on North 6th Street showed off its redesign Friday.
The store is brighter and more modern inside.
It also features more organic products.
The first 400 customers received a $20 gift card.
