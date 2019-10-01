Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
READING, Pa. - Problems continue to plague people who live near the Pagoda in Reading.
"This summer especially has been horrible," said one anonymous neighbor.
Neighbors said the problems include loud noise from large crowds in the wee hours of the morning.
"In the middle of the night, sometimes they'll start early," said the anonymous woman. "I'll call the police. They'll send a car up. The noise stops, until maybe 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning. Then, it starts up again."
Last week, Reading City Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for hiring private overnight security for the Pagoda. Some neighbors have also asked about gating the Pagoda parking area after hours. That doesn't excite everyone:
"We don't want to use that whole technique to exclude anyone from the mountain," said resident Evelyn Morrison. "This mountain is our icon. It has a history."
While symbolic, council's resolution holds no legal weight. Mayor Wally Scott told 69 News he has private security for city properties, like the Pagoda, in his 2020 budget proposal.
City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said it's a start, but there's a problem that needs fixing now.
"If the mayor is endorsing it going forward, I certainly would hope that he would recognize that it also needs to be done immediately," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.
