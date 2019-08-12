PSP Camp Cadet kicks off in Berks County
EARL TWP., Pa. - Young people interested in law enforcement are getting a taste of what it's like to be a Pennsylvania state trooper.
Camp Cadet kicked off in Berks County Sunday at Camp Manatawny.
The camp is run by Troop L and is open to children between the ages of 12 and 15.
The young teens get a taste of what things are like at the state police academy, including physical activities, like marksmanship, swimming, and horseback riding.
Students will also see a number of presentations on law enforcement and emergency programs like K-9 units, FBI, bomb squad, fire services and the U.S. Secret Service.
"We're here to teach you the goals and basic values of core values of getting success in life. Growth through discipline, achievement through teaching, teamwork, teamwork, pride through respect. Three simple things. Three simple goals," said Kurt Katzenmoyer, president of the Camp Cadet Troop L board of directors.
Camp Cadet runs until Saturday.
