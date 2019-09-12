Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation

READING, Pa. - Public sector workers are calling for action. They held a rally outside of the Berks County Services Center in support of legislation called "Jake's Law."

The bill would require state and local government workers to have the same health and safety protections on the job as workers at private businesses. The majority of workers at private businesses are protected under the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act, better known as OSHA. Public sector employees are not covered by OSHA.

"Jake's Law" is named for Jake Schwab, an Erie man who died from an injury he suffered while working for the city's transit authority.

State Rep. Patrick Harkins sponsored the bill. In a February letter supporting the bill, he wrote that the lack of OSHA regulations have made it tougher to get details of the incident.

State lawmakers and local officials also took part in the rally.