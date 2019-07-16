Berks

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams

'Affordable family entertainment is our focus'

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams

READING, Pa. - When it comes to affordable fun for the family, Reading Fightin Phils fans are getting a big bang for their buck.

That's according to Minor League Baseball, which conducted a fan cost survey that ranked the R-Phils seventh most affordable out of all 160 teams.

"Affordable family entertainment is what the R-Phils are all about," said Scott Hunsicker, the team's general manager. "It's what has driven us since Craig Stein purchased the team in the mid-80s, and it is just as important to our mission today."

The survey found the average cost for a family of four to attend a game at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019 to be $47.50, accounting for the purchase of four tickets, four hot dogs, one beverage for each person (soda for kids; beer for adults), and parking for one car.

Across all of Minor League Baseball, those items for a family of four average out to a cost of $69.60

"From the free parking, to the $5 tickets, to the affordable food – affordable family entertainment is our focus," Hunsicker said. "Each person's perception of what affordability looks like is different, and comparing team to team, and market to market, is a difficult concept, but we are pleased to see that in this study we rank 7th out of 160 teams in regard to affordability."

On the Double-A level, where some of the 30 teams average as much as $100 for a family of four, the survey found the Fightins to be the second-most affordable team, behind only the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ($44).

"Affordable family entertainment will always be our focus," Hunsicker said.

The R-Phils will return home Thursday night for the start of a four-game series against New Hampshire. That will be followed by a three-game set versus Binghamton.

Promotions for the homestand include a pair of fireworks shows, a visit from the Phillie Phanatic, and two bobblehead giveaways.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

06:31 PM

  • W 6 mph
  • 31°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
Matt Roth | 69 News

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
The Independence Fund

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
Matt Roth | 69 News

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
69 News

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
Zach DeWever | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek
69 News

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries
69 News

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
PETA

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
PennDOT

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley
Chad Blimline | 69 News

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley