R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams
'Affordable family entertainment is our focus'
READING, Pa. - When it comes to affordable fun for the family, Reading Fightin Phils fans are getting a big bang for their buck.
That's according to Minor League Baseball, which conducted a fan cost survey that ranked the R-Phils seventh most affordable out of all 160 teams.
"Affordable family entertainment is what the R-Phils are all about," said Scott Hunsicker, the team's general manager. "It's what has driven us since Craig Stein purchased the team in the mid-80s, and it is just as important to our mission today."
The survey found the average cost for a family of four to attend a game at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019 to be $47.50, accounting for the purchase of four tickets, four hot dogs, one beverage for each person (soda for kids; beer for adults), and parking for one car.
Across all of Minor League Baseball, those items for a family of four average out to a cost of $69.60
"From the free parking, to the $5 tickets, to the affordable food – affordable family entertainment is our focus," Hunsicker said. "Each person's perception of what affordability looks like is different, and comparing team to team, and market to market, is a difficult concept, but we are pleased to see that in this study we rank 7th out of 160 teams in regard to affordability."
On the Double-A level, where some of the 30 teams average as much as $100 for a family of four, the survey found the Fightins to be the second-most affordable team, behind only the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ($44).
"Affordable family entertainment will always be our focus," Hunsicker said.
The R-Phils will return home Thursday night for the start of a four-game series against New Hampshire. That will be followed by a three-game set versus Binghamton.
Promotions for the homestand include a pair of fireworks shows, a visit from the Phillie Phanatic, and two bobblehead giveaways.
