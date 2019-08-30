R-Phils salute the fans during final home game of regular season

READING, Pa. - Tonight was the final home game of the regular season for the Reading Fightin Phils, and it was all about the fans.

The team hosted "Fan Appreciation Night" at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It featured more than $5,000 in prizes, pre- and post-game concerts, and a raffle to win game-worn jerseys. More than 8,000 fans, 8,294 to be precise, were in attendance.

The 69 News Berks Edition is a proud sponsor of Fan Appreciation Night.