Raymour & Flanigan to take place of Toys R Us in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A little more than a year after the Toys R Us store in Berks County closed its doors for good, another retailer is preparing to take its place.
Wyomissing officials announced Tuesday that Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses will set up shop at the former toy store's location in the Woodmill Commons shopping center on Woodland Road. They said they expect the store to open in September.
Workers have already removed the familiar Toys R Us facade and are now working to reconfigure the store's exterior and interior for its new tenant.
A spokesman for Raymour & Flanigan, which also has a store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township, said the Liverpool, New York-based company had no comment on plans for the Wyomissing location.
The shopping center is also home to Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, and Old Navy.
The Toys R Us store and a nearby Babies R Us outlet were among hundreds across the country that closed in the spring of 2018.
The Babies R Us at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township remains vacant. The shopping center's owners are seeing the township's approval to tear down the building and fill part of its footprint with a stand-alone Panera Bread, which would relocate from its existing space elsewhere in the center.
The owners' plans also call for the construction of two other buildings on the site, for which their use has not yet been announced.
