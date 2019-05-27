Re-enactors, firefighters part of Memorial Day Parade in Bernville
BERNVILLE, Pa. - Patriotism was on full display in Bernville.
A marching band made its way down Main Street for the annual Bernville Memorial Day parade.
The parade had a bit of everything, from re-enactors dressed as soldiers from different wars to firefighters riding in their fire trucks.
It also included members of the local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
2nd alarm struck for fire at mushroom house in Muhlenberg
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a mushroom house in Berks County.Read More »
- SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service at Reading's City Park
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day
- Communities across Berks honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
- Berks residents spend Memorial Day in the sun, cooling off in the water
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Updated Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
- Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
- Updated Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem
- Updated 2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
- Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
- Mission United: Female veterans help female veterans
- Updated Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day