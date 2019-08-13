Reactions to 4th hearing on Wernersville Community Corrections Center
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A fourth hearing on the Wernersville Community Corrections Center was held Monday.
The hearings focus on whether the center should be able to continue operations on the state hospital grounds. South Heidelberg Township officials argue that it is in violation of the zoning ordinance and is a danger to the public. The state has argued that it is exempt from those laws.
Reactions to 4th hearing on Wernersville Community Corrections Center
A fourth hearing on the Wernersville Community Corrections Center was held Monday.
