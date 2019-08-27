Reading council, K9 unit recognize girl's fundraising effort
READING, Pa. - Mia Montalvo was all smiles as Reading City Council and the Reading Police Department K9 unit recognized her at Monday's council meeting for her "dedication and service" to the K9 unit.
Montalvo organized and ran a lemonade stand that raised more than $2,400 for the ongoing medical care of RPD's retired K9s.
She received a plaque and a certificate of appreciation.
