Reading City Council approves purchase of Hillside Pool property

READING, Pa. - Reading City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Hillside Pool property for $200,000 and the revision of the timeline for the Schlegel Pool rehabilitation project despite some concerns from residents.

Resident Shelia Perez said Schlegel Pool needs rehabilitation.

"(It's) regularly visited by the more impoverished people of the city," Perez said. "Hillside Pool is not as easily visited by the impoverished of the city, but we want to continue to sink money into there."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said council members had many questions regarding the purchase of Hillside and the plans for the property. She said the Reading Recreation Commission spoke to the council and emphasized that the city is obligated to DCNR (Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), and that it needs to invest this amount of money to position the city for future grants.

"It's complicated, but it's important," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I understand the concerns coming from the community about Schlegel, and, believe me, we advocate for Schlegel Pool to have the necessary work done on it. So this in no way takes away from that."

"I will always be looking out for Schlegel, selfishly because it's in district one, so I can assure you that the steps being taken here are actually creating a positive effect on Schlegel," Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said.

She said the new timeline will allow the city to fully evaluate what needs to be done to preserve the Schlegel Pool.