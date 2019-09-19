Reading City Council plans to drain lake at Bernhart's Dam

READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading say they plan to drain the lake at Bernhart's Dam so that they can see what work is needed to make the dam safer.

City leaders held a public meeting at Chabad of Berks County. They said they are concerned about the integrity of the dam. They said if it bursts, it could cause millions of dollars in damage.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has ordered the city to remove the dam or rehabilitate it.

Some people in Reading and Muhlenberg Township oppose draining it, but city leaders say it has to be done in the interest of public safety. Officials did not say when that will happen.