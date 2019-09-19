Reading City Council plans to drain lake at Bernhart's Dam
READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading say they plan to drain the lake at Bernhart's Dam so that they can see what work is needed to make the dam safer.
City leaders held a public meeting at Chabad of Berks County. They said they are concerned about the integrity of the dam. They said if it bursts, it could cause millions of dollars in damage.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has ordered the city to remove the dam or rehabilitate it.
Some people in Reading and Muhlenberg Township oppose draining it, but city leaders say it has to be done in the interest of public safety. Officials did not say when that will happen.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
Berks County-based Tower Health is looking to expand its presence in Philadelphia.Read More »
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- Folmer resigns after arrest in child porn possession case
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- New record set at Oley Fair pumpkin weigh-off
- Reading City Council plans to drain lake at Bernhart's Dam
- PHOTOS: Oley Fair pumpkin patch weigh-off
Latest From The Newsroom
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
- Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
- Ahead of City Park event, Reading WWII vet recalls service
- DA: Man charged in shooting death of woman in Allentown
- Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County
- Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall
- South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site