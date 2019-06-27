Berks

Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract

READING, Pa. - A representative of the Reading Education Association addressed the Reading Area School Board in front of a packed house Wednesday night.

With red-clad supporters spilling from the meeting room into the hallway, Rebecca Titus, president of the 1,100 member Reading Education Association, told the board in brief remarks that her group was "motivated and eager to negotiate a new contract."

District officials said contract negotiations have been going on for about five months. They said at one point, they had a tentative agreement with the teachers but it was later rejected.

"Unfortunately we have to hit the reset button," Assistant Superintendent Christopher Celmer said.

The district and teachers both say they want what is best for the students. The current contract expires Aug. 31. Both sides expressed hope to WFMZ that a new contract would be worked out by then, if not, the school year will still begin as normal.

Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin recognized the contributions of Gordon Hoodak, principal of Lauer's Park Elementary School. Hoodak is retiring after 47 years with the Reading School District. Mumin called Hoodak "a legend in the district."

Board member Patricia Wright acknowledged the enormous impact Hoodak has had on her 7 children who attended Lauer's Park. Her youngest daughter, who still attends Lauer's Park, was "devastated to learn that Mr. Hoodak is retiring."

Other News

The board approved the final budget for the general fund in the amount of $300,944,258.00. There will be no tax increase.

It also approved the 2019-2020 Reading-Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center proposed final budget in the amount of $7,308,543.04 of which the Reading School District share is $5,487,254.11, a $240,180.15 increase from the 2018-2019 school year.

The board also:

– Approved the renewal of the Ddistrict Insurance package (property and Casualty) at a cost not to exceed $932,996.00 and approved the renewal of the District Stop-Loss insurance for 2019-2020 per the premium summary provided by Trion/Marsh/McLennan, with Optum at an estimated annual cost of $1,154,677.00.

– Approved Berks Income Tax Bureau to collect all local earned income taxes, other taxes, penalties, interest and cost that the collector collects on behalf of the taxing authority and approved Keystone Collections Group as the officially appointed collector of current and delinquent local services, business privilege and per capita taxes for the 2019-2020 school year.

– Approved the engagement letter for the 2019-2020 financial advisory services to be performed by Concord Public Finance at a cost of $17,500.

– Approved tuition rates of $6,864.80 for elementary students and $9,306.27 for secondary students who attend Reading schools but live outside the district and acknowledged charter school tuition rates for 2019-2020 for non-special education of $9,150.92 and $23,671.07 for special education.

– Authorized administration to sell surplus equipment, supplies and outdated electronic equipment advertised per state purchasing guidelines.

– Authorized administration to enter into a 36-month agreement with AT&T Fleet Complete at a cost of $17.99 per vehicle per month and an upfront equipment cost of $50 per vehicle with a total annual cost not to exceed $15,000.00

– Approved the school improvement plans for Southern Middle School, Reading Intermediate High School and Reading Senior High School.

– Approved the contract and payment to Devereux Center for Effective Schools for professional development and training in positive behavior school supports in an amount not to exceed $81,109.00 to be paid by federal funds.

– Approved the renewal agreement between Success for All Foundation and Reading High School to conduct Power Teaching coaching sessions during the 2019-2020 school year at a cost not to exceed $45,000.00 paid from federal funds.

– Approved the renewal of the agreement between the Reading School District and the City of Reading to cooperate in the collection of recyclable materials at a cost of $57,976.43 for the 2019-2020 school year.

– Approved an agreement between the Reading School District and Millersville University Migrant Education Program for rental of office space at Reading Opportunity Center at a cost of $500 per month for 12 months.

– Approved a contract with a three-year renewal between the Reading School District and Pediatric Therapeutic Services providing school-based therapy services for Reading School District students.

– Approved agreements between the Reading School District and Progressions Behavioral Health Services to provide outpatient mental health services to students at satellite clinics at elementary, middle and high schools; and the Richard J. Caron Foundation to provide Student Assistance Program (SAP) services to Reading School District students in the fifth through 12th grades.

– Approved an overnight trip to Washington, D.C. on Aug. 30-31, 2019 for Reading High football players at a cost not to exceed $9,200.00 paid through fund-raising and district funds. The football team will play Coolidge High School and spend an additional day visiting historical sites and museums.

A change order in the amount of $15,846.00 for Wickersham Construction was approved by the board for structural repairs to damaged and deteriorated concrete, exposed and corroded steel reinforcing bad and deteriorated terracotta masonry uncovered during selective demolition at the high school. Change orders for $3,109.00 and $7,765.00 for Five Star Mechanical for work at 10th and Green Elementary School.

