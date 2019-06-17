Berks

Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 06:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 06:28 PM EDT

Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Reading Fairgrounds in Bern Township is empty now, and it could still seem empty come fair time this summer, as organizers said they won't be having any rides or midway vendors, and track activities are still pending.

"We were able to fund the 'ag' side of the fair, so that's why we're holding the Berks County ag event this year," said Brett Treichler, the fair's president.

Organizers said wet weather negatively impacted attendance last year, in addition to the Reading Fair having to compete with other regional events. They said they need to get back on their feet financially.

"Coming out of last year, we had very low attendance, primarily due to weather," said Treichler. "There were some other factors involved, and financially we couldn't really run all three rings of the fair this year."

This year's fair is set for August 5 through 9. It will primarily focus on agriculture and will also include bingo and a line dance.

"We do have a pretty strong local following of, you know, hardcore fair-goers that come out every year," said Treichler. "And even last year, through the wet weather, they came and saw us, which was really great, so we hope that staying put where we are at, at least for the time being, we can grow that."

Organizers said this is not a permanent decision and that they plan to grow the fair in the future. They are still in need of volunteers to make this re-branded event happen.

"Anybody can be a member of the fair, because it is that community event and we want to make sure that all parts of our community are represented," said Treichler.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:19 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Make-A-Wish surprise at Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Make-A-Wish surprise at Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock

Fast-moving fire tears through family's home in Wyomissing
Quinn Dickinson

Fast-moving fire tears through family's home in Wyomissing

Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on Route 422 in Reading

Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on Route 422 in Reading

Reading Fightin Phils blanked by Harrisburg Senators, 3-0

Reading Fightin Phils blanked by Harrisburg Senators, 3-0

United Way of Berks County hosts 'The Big Cheese 5'

United Way of Berks County hosts 'The Big Cheese 5'

Residents shocked, surprised by Berks ties to Ortiz shooting

Residents shocked, surprised by Berks ties to Ortiz shooting

25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading
69 News

25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading

Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
Tom Rader | 69 News

Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing

Taylor Swift announces new album that's 'very romantic'
Getty Images

Taylor Swift announces new album that's 'very romantic'

Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222

Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222

Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading

Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown

Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Route 724 in Spring
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Route 724 in Spring

Ex-Reading mayor booked into federal prison in Kentucky
Matt Rourke | AP

Ex-Reading mayor booked into federal prison in Kentucky

RSO to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in Reading, Philly

RSO to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in Reading, Philly

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
Tim Lind | 69 News

Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition

Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses

Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses

Sacred Heart Villa retirement home set to close this fall
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Sacred Heart Villa retirement home set to close this fall

Berks residents show concern for future of Beidler House
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Berks residents show concern for future of Beidler House

Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks

Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks

Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading

Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over FA Euro in Brooklyn

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over FA Euro in Brooklyn

Caernarvon residents react to casino getting final approval
Penn National Gaming

Caernarvon residents react to casino getting final approval

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1, in Baseballtown
69 Sports

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1, in Baseballtown

Suspect in 'Big Papi' shooting may also be wanted in Berks

Suspect in 'Big Papi' shooting may also be wanted in Berks

SUV erupts in flames inside used car dealership's garage
Timothy Ford | 69 News

SUV erupts in flames inside used car dealership's garage

Mobile Market serves up fresh fruits, vegetables in Reading
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Mobile Market serves up fresh fruits, vegetables in Reading

One Tank Trip: Smokey Bear at Reading Public Museum
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

One Tank Trip: Smokey Bear at Reading Public Museum

Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel

Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts

Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts

Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
Penn National Gaming

Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry seem to squash years-long feud
Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry seem to squash years-long feud

Kutztown University graduate dives deep for marine research

Kutztown University graduate dives deep for marine research

Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon
Pa. Gaming Control Board

Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon

Berks Book Bonanza to stop accepting donations a week early

Berks Book Bonanza to stop accepting donations a week early

Worker in right place at right time to save woman's life

Worker in right place at right time to save woman's life

Fightin Phils host annual ‘Gluttony Night' in Baseballtown
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Fightin Phils host annual ‘Gluttony Night' in Baseballtown

Police: Boyertown-area man dies after high-speed crash
Tim Lind | 69 News

Police: Boyertown-area man dies after high-speed crash

9 NJ residents cited at 'Peace Rock,' crackdown continues
Jim Vasil | 69 News

9 NJ residents cited at 'Peace Rock,' crackdown continues

Chemical spill cleanup continues as EPA, DEP monitor work
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Chemical spill cleanup continues as EPA, DEP monitor work

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

Met-Ed: Downed trees likely cause of lost power in Exeter
Tim Lind | 69 News

Met-Ed: Downed trees likely cause of lost power in Exeter

Reading man charged in fatal heroin, fentanyl overdose

Reading man charged in fatal heroin, fentanyl overdose

New homes found for chickens that survived mishap on I-78
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

New homes found for chickens that survived mishap on I-78

Saucony Creek hiring for soon-to-open Franklin Station Pub
69 News

Saucony Creek hiring for soon-to-open Franklin Station Pub

Wilson teacher to help research scientists aboard NOAA ship
AB Tracy Sorgenfrei | NOAA

Wilson teacher to help research scientists aboard NOAA ship

Police: Missing Reading woman found staying with friend

Police: Missing Reading woman found staying with friend