Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Reading Fairgrounds in Bern Township is empty now, and it could still seem empty come fair time this summer, as organizers said they won't be having any rides or midway vendors, and track activities are still pending.
"We were able to fund the 'ag' side of the fair, so that's why we're holding the Berks County ag event this year," said Brett Treichler, the fair's president.
Organizers said wet weather negatively impacted attendance last year, in addition to the Reading Fair having to compete with other regional events. They said they need to get back on their feet financially.
"Coming out of last year, we had very low attendance, primarily due to weather," said Treichler. "There were some other factors involved, and financially we couldn't really run all three rings of the fair this year."
This year's fair is set for August 5 through 9. It will primarily focus on agriculture and will also include bingo and a line dance.
"We do have a pretty strong local following of, you know, hardcore fair-goers that come out every year," said Treichler. "And even last year, through the wet weather, they came and saw us, which was really great, so we hope that staying put where we are at, at least for the time being, we can grow that."
Organizers said this is not a permanent decision and that they plan to grow the fair in the future. They are still in need of volunteers to make this re-branded event happen.
"Anybody can be a member of the fair, because it is that community event and we want to make sure that all parts of our community are represented," said Treichler.
