Reading Fightins to take another swing at spotted lanternfly

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils will be going to bat for the state's agriculture industry by taking another swing at the spotted lanternfly.

The R-Phils announced Thursday the return of Agriculture Appreciation Night next Tuesday, July 23, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The first 2,000 adults in attendance for that night's doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be given a "Fightin the Spotted Lanternfly" t-shirt.

Since its first U.S. discovery in Berks County nearly five years ago, the spotted lanternfly has threatened Pennsylvania's grape, fruit, tree, and logging industries.

"We have six vineyards located in Lehigh and Berks counties, and the lanternfly has created a serious threat to our vineyards," said Kari Skrip, owner of Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, a sponsor of Agriculture Appreciation Night. "While we haven't experienced any direct damage to our vines, we have witnessed large populations of this invasive pest in our vineyards."

Clover Hill and the night's other sponsor, Anewalt's Landscape Contracting, will have information tables set up in the ballpark's plaza.

"Although beautiful, the spotted lanternfly can do immeasurable damage to our local and greater community," said Lori Anewalt, owner of Anewalt's Landscape Contracting. "We are deeply concerned about the future of the fruit industry, especially that of Clover Hill Winery, as they are close family of the Anewalt's."

Skrip and Anewalt will join Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank on the field between games for an information session about the spotted lanternfly.

"The spotted lanternfly is a serious problem and is having a huge impact on our communities and on our farmers," Schwank said. "Everybody needs to be engaged on this issue."

The first pitch next Tuesday is set for 5:15 p.m.