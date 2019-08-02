Reading girl raises more than $2,300 for retired police K9s

READING, Pa. - A Reading girl's plan to raise money for retired K9s in Reading has paid off.

Mia Montalvo, 6, set up a lemonade stand in the 200 block of Upland Avenue. We first told you about her efforts Wednesday.

She said she wanted to help the Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit when she heard that a retired K9 had emergency surgery that cost a lot of money. Mia's family said earlier Thursday that she raised more than $2,300.