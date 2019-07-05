House in Reading goes up in flames; 'There's devastation'

READING, Pa. - Flames engulfed a home in Reading late Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the home near North Second and Elm streets around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but a cat died in the fire, officials said.

Authorities could not confirm if fireworks played a role in the blaze, but they said they observed multiple people not obeying the 150-foot ordinance.

"It's a shame. Again I don't know how you drive home the point," said Dep. Chief Gary Mogel, Reading Fire Department. "There's devastation. Again I don't know if this was related to fireworks, but if it was, it would be a real shame,"

Working structure fire near the corner of 2nd & Elm. Neighbors tell me people were setting off fireworks in the back yard. No word yet on injuries. @69News pic.twitter.com/urgKMkeUsO — Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) July 5, 2019

The fire started shortly after crews were called to Amanda Stout Elementary School for a reported fire on the roof. Fire officials said that slowed them down in fighting the house fire.

"We were up against it only because we had another incident down on South 10th Street, at Amanda Stout," Mogel said. "A lot of our rigs were tied up on the roof of that place."