Reading Hospital teaches Therapeutic Magic class for first responders, volunteers

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:56 PM EDT

Reading Hospital teaches Therapeutic Magic class for first responders, volunteers

READING, Pa. - A hospital can be a scary place for some. So volunteers and staff members at Reading Hospital are not learning about IV's and other medical techniques but rather, slight-of-hand, pleasant sounds and magic techniques that take patients' pain away, even for a moment, and put smiles on their faces.

Exeter Township magician Ryan Parsons is bringing his more than two decades worth of magical experience to the medical field with a new workshop.

"I've had the opportunity to perform in some hospitals before for children and adults," magician Ryan Parsons of Exeter Township said. "So I understand from a patient perspective what the experience is like, and how having a little bit of fun and excitement can put you at ease a little bit when you're in a difficult situation."

Improv is an important skill in medicine and in magic, as evidenced by a custodian who was fixing a faulty AC unit and ended up being incorporated into the act.

"Performing magic for 25 years, when you perform you have to be quick on your feet but who could be quicker on their feet than someone in the medical field?" Parsons asked.

Current and future medical professionals are gaining a number of new skills to help their patients.

"Really, it helps distract them from everything big that's going on," volunteer and pre-med student Clay Siminski said. "And that can be huge in a person's life."

Hospital officials say they hope to have more workshops like this in the future.

