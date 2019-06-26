Reading man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges sentenced to 19 years in prison
READING, Pa. - A Reading man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges.
Nathaniel Pagan, of the 200 block of South 10th Street in Reading, had pleaded guilty in May 2018 to three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
Pagan was accused of assaulting and forcing multiple women to have sex against their will for money.
Spring Township police were first alerted about Pagan in December 2016 when a customer who arranged to have sex with one of the victims was allegedly robbed by Pagan, authorities said.
"In speaking with [the customer] a little further, he indicated that girl appeared to be in distress and she was making comments about being beaten and money taken from her," said Detective Stephen Brock, Spring Township Police Department.
Brock then arranged an undercover operation at a hotel in Berks County. Surveillance was set up in a room and in the hotel's parking lot.
While in the room with the victim, the arrest team moved in, and Brock said the victim thanked him.
Officials said later Pagan went looking for the victim in the hotel room where he was arrested. According to court documents, investigators found the identifications of two of his other victims in his wallet.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading, Long Island play to 1-1 draw
Reading United hosted second place Long Island on Wednesday night in their divisional show down at Gurski Stadium.Read More »
- Trenton come back to beat Fightins, win series
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Swimming area at Blue Marsh Lake reopens
- Arcade games, pinball machines given second life in Gameseum
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Updated Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- Updated Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
- Playing with your kids: Do dads know best?
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide