Reading man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges sentenced to 19 years in prison

READING, Pa. - A Reading man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Nathaniel Pagan, of the 200 block of South 10th Street in Reading, had pleaded guilty in May 2018 to three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Pagan was accused of assaulting and forcing multiple women to have sex against their will for money.

Spring Township police were first alerted about Pagan in December 2016 when a customer who arranged to have sex with one of the victims was allegedly robbed by Pagan, authorities said.

"In speaking with [the customer] a little further, he indicated that girl appeared to be in distress and she was making comments about being beaten and money taken from her," said Detective Stephen Brock, Spring Township Police Department.

Brock then arranged an undercover operation at a hotel in Berks County. Surveillance was set up in a room and in the hotel's parking lot.

While in the room with the victim, the arrest team moved in, and Brock said the victim thanked him.

Officials said later Pagan went looking for the victim in the hotel room where he was arrested. According to court documents, investigators found the identifications of two of his other victims in his wallet.