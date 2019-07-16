Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall

69 News

READING, Pa. - The Reading administration is being accused of discrimination after Mayor Wally Scott canceled a gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

The ceremony was supposed to happen Monday afternoon.

Mayor Scott told 69 News that he has nothing against the LGBTQ community, but he views displaying the pride flag at City Hall as a "political movement."

He said he doesn't believe flags should be hung at City Hall for political movements.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading issued a statement saying "what was supposed to be a proud and historical moment" turned into "a show of blatant, unacceptable discrimination."

The group went on to say "We are not a cause. We are human beings protected by an anti-discrimination ordinance in the City of Reading."